Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 2,592,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

