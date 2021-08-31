Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 30,294 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. 20,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,516. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

