Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 59,897 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.72. 248,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

