Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $237.57. The stock had a trading volume of 93,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.