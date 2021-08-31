Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 62,406 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,705. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.