Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 522,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.