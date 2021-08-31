BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) vs. The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The First Bancshares pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73% The First Bancshares 27.24% 8.99% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and The First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

The First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given The First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The First Bancshares is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Risk and Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and The First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.96 $1.20 billion N/A N/A The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.77 $52.51 million $2.21 17.95

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.