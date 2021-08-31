Bancolombia S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Bancolombia has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.
CIB opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.36.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.