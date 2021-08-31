Bancolombia S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.

CIB opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIB. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

