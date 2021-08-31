Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,712 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. The company has a market capitalization of $351.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

