Bank of America Raises XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $61.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPEV. upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

