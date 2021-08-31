Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BOTJ opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,826 shares of company stock worth $181,599. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

