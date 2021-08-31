BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.