Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $21.96

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $22.69. Baozun shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 6,920 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

