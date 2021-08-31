Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $21.96

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $22.69. Baozun shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 6,920 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
