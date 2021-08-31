Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 251,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $517.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

