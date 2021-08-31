Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Upgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, CFO Russell M. Gifford purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $30,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $69,072. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

