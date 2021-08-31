Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Acquires $63,000.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BXRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,953. The company has a market cap of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 735.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

