Bbva USA Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $117.37. 381,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

