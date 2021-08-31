Bbva USA Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 92,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 209,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

