Bbva USA Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $265.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

