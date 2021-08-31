BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $272.35 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.