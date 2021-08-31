BELLUS Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,173 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,143% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

BLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 406,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.