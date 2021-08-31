Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.17). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 21,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

