Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHLB. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

