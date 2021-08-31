Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.66

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.66 ($59.60) and traded as high as €50.70 ($59.65). Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €48.75 ($57.35), with a volume of 10,055 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.06 million and a P/E ratio of -262.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.66.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

