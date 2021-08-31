BHP Group (ASX:BHP) to Issue Final Dividend of $2.74

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.7356 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous final dividend of $0.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80.

In related news, insider Christine O’Reilly acquired 2,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$44.39 ($31.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,780.00 ($63,414.29). Also, insider Mike Henry 209,780 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

