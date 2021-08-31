BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 35,704 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

