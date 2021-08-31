BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $11.97 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

