BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $22.27 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 177,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.