BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $444.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,015. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

