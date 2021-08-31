BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

PEG traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. 128,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

