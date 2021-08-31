Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE:BIG opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Big Lots by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

