Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.62.

NYSE BILL opened at $282.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $291.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,539 shares of company stock valued at $32,895,562. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

