BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.65

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 972.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

