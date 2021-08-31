BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,417,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

