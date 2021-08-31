Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BNET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
