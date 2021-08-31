Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Lifted to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.93 on Friday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

