Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 27.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

