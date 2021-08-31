BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.84. 58,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,175,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The company has a market cap of $528.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.