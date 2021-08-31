BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

