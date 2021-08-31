BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

