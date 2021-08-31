BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
