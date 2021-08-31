BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 60.1% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the July 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 107,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.