BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.30 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

