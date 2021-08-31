Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci Buys 5,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci bought 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.