Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci Buys 5,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci bought 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
