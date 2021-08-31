Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $194,000.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

