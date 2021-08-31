Blue Rock Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,826 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.6% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 232,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,985. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

