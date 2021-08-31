BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 370 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

