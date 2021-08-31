BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 2,051 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. reduced their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Roku stock opened at $355.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.84 and a 200-day moving average of $374.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.01 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

