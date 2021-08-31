BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $303.64 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.15, a PEG ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.