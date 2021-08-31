BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 24,448 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 30.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 131,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 27.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Baidu by 115.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 557,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,253,000 after buying an additional 298,901 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.68. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

