BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stake Boosted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $2,011,860. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.